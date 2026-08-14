Manchester United may already have found their future captain. Andre Santos has left a strong impression since arriving in the summer window, with the coaching staff hugely impressed by the impact the Brazilian has made both on and off the pitch.

United's summer business has not exactly set the fans alight, yet a quiet optimism runs through the corridors of the club. The belief is that the new signings can give the team a real boost and add fresh dynamism to the squad before the season begins.

Karl Darlow featured more prominently in training during the Ireland camp this week, part of a programme to complete his recovery after minor surgery. Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, showed his leadership qualities even before he walked through the door.

But Andre Santos, who joined from Chelsea for £50 million, has been the most intriguing arrival of the lot, according to the "Manchester Evening News".

At 22, Santos was something of a question mark when the deal went through. He quickly dispelled any doubts through his pre-season displays and his striking presence in the dressing room.

Expect the Brazilian to start United's Premier League opener against Hull City, especially having featured from the off in every friendly so far.

Predictions have United's midfield taking shape around Santos alongside one of Youri Tielemans, Mason Mount or Kobbie Mainoo.

A leadership figure on the pitch

On the pitch, Santos has brought United's midfield a clear dose of confidence and composure. He constantly demands the ball, drops into deeper areas to collect it, and can deliver passes over any distance.

Convinced he can become a top-class holding player in the number 6 role, he seems eager to take on the challenge of succeeding Casemiro.

His impact has not stopped at the touchline. Santos has caught the eye of the coaching staff with his leadership and remarkable maturity, both in training and in the way he handles his teammates.

Carrick praised him in glowing terms, the kind a coach rarely reaches for when describing a young player just starting out. "For a young player, the way he has joined us, and his personality and character, is ideal," Carrick said. "He is truly an exceptional and ideal player".

He added: "He has great positivity, high maturity and a forward-thinking mind, and he is also hungry to learn. He immediately takes the initiative to help his teammates, and is keen to speak and communicate with them during matches. He has a personality with a real and strong core, and we are extremely happy to have him with us from the moment he joined".

United bets on the character of its players

United have changed their recruitment policy over the last two windows. Personality now matters just as much as technical ability on the pitch.

The approach appears to be bearing fruit. The team looks more harmonious and cohesive than it did under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Santos fits the profile of the personalities already inside the Old Trafford dressing room. Throughout pre-season he talked and communicated constantly on the pitch, particularly when marshalling the back line.

That is striking for a midfielder still only 22. It also reflects his willingness to shoulder responsibility and lead teammates despite being new to the Premier League.

Will Santos become United's captain?

Santos' impact has been so rapid and tangible that talk of him becoming a future captain feels logical, even though he is yet to play a competitive match in the club's shirt.

He already possesses many of the attributes of leadership, allied to his youth and a hunger to keep learning and build experience in English football.

Santos moved to England from Brazil in 2023, joining Chelsea after a spell with Vasco da Gama. He needed little time to settle into his new surroundings.

At international level, he has six caps for the senior Brazil side, a tally that could rise quickly if he keeps up his pre-season form.

The Brazilian Football Confederation rate his leadership highly too. He wore the captain's armband on numerous occasions with the youth national teams.

Santos captained Brazil's under-23s in six of the eight matches he played for them, and skippered the under-20s during the South American Championship and the World Cup for that age group in 2023.

Across the 13 matches he captained Brazil in those tournaments, Santos scored eight goals, proof of a leader who can make his mark from the front.

From attack to the number 6 role

Those figures reveal Santos' capacity to operate as an attack-minded midfielder. His future at United, though, looks tied to a deeper, more defensive job.

The player fills the holding role in Carrick's 4-2-3-1, and looks the closest fit to be the deep-lying midfielder who controls the tempo and helps United dominate matches.

Santos has the tools to carry out that task, perhaps even to offer more, which explains all the admiration swirling around him since he arrived at Old Trafford.

He is yet to play a single competitive match for United, yet talk of him one day captaining the side hardly seems far-fetched given the mark he has made in such a short time.

Bruno Fernandes remains skipper for now. But the armband will come up for grabs at some point over the coming years, and if Santos keeps developing at this rate, he could be one of the leading candidates to wear it.