Manchester United star Ighalo matches personal record in Derby County FA Cup victory

The former Nigeria international was in a spectacular form as the Red Devils sealed a place in the last eight of the competition

Odion Ighalo matched his personal best for an English club with his brace in ’s 3-0 victory over in Thursday’s fifth-round tie.

Ighalo teamed up with the Red Devils from Chinese Super side Shanghai Shenhua on loan in January and has been in sparkling form.

The former Super Eagles star was handed his second start and made the most of the opportunity, scoring just before the half-time break to double United’s lead.

The effort was his second goal in his second start for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men, after opening his account in the game against last month.

2 - Odion Ighalo has scored in consecutive starts in all competitions for English clubs for the first time since December 2015 for , when he scored in four in a row. Soaring. #FACup #DERMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2020

Ighalo completed his brace in the 70th minute, his first for an English side since scoring twice for Watford against in a Premier League game in December 2015.

2 - Odion Ighalo has scored his first brace for an English club since netting twice for Watford against Liverpool in a Premier League tie in December 2015. Threat. #FACup #DERMUN pic.twitter.com/drz3K95TAe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2020

The former Watford striker has now made six appearances for Manchester United across all competitions since his arrival.

The forward will hope to make his first Premier League start for United in their derby against on Sunday.