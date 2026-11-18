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Manchester United hope to bring in several players during the winter transfer window, according to Sky Sports. The British outlet says Jarrad Branthwaite (ex-PSV) and Calvin Bassey (ex-Ajax) are high on the list to fill the left-sided centre-back vacancy.

United recently parted ways with Michael Carrick after a disastrous start to the season. His successor is Mauricio Pochettino, who signed off as United States national team coach with a 2-0 victory over Haiti last night.

Sky expect Pochettino to have a say in United's winter transfer strategy. The club want a left-back and a forward as well as a centre-back. Branthwaite and Bassey now appear to be two leading candidates for the latter role.

Bassey's contract situation makes him an attractive option. The Nigerian (26) is out of contract at Fulham next summer, although the club have an option to extend his deal by a year. Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa called Bassey, who never quite fulfilled his potential at Ajax, one of the best defenders in the world.

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United's interest in Everton defender Branthwaite is nothing new. The Red Devils have pursued the 24-year-old Englishman for some time. He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at PSV. The three-cap international has a contract until mid-2030, though, and could again prove too expensive.

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Both Bassey and Branthwaite appeal largely because they are left-footed. United are preparing for the possible departure of Lisandro Martínez, whose on-field performances have disappointed this season. The former Ajax player was also particularly critical of Carrick. The two later made up, and Pochettino has since replaced Carrick as manager.

Lewis Hall is United's dream candidate at left-back, but a move for the Englishman looks out of reach. Hall has a contract at Newcastle United until mid-2031, and the club see him as a key player. The Magpies reportedly want the equivalent of at least €80 million for the Chelsea academy product.

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United are also keeping a close eye on Antonee Robinson. The 29-year-old Fulham left-back has impressed in London for some time and has a contract until mid-2028. The American should be considerably cheaper, and he has worked with Pochettino in recent years.

United also hope to give Pochettino a new forward. Benjamin Sesko has struggled with injuries, while the club are expected to sell or loan out Joshua Zirkzee. A new arrival appears to depend on Zirkzee, who came close to leaving in previous transfer windows but stayed each time.