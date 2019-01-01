Manchester United should keep Pogba even if Real Madrid bid £200m, says Berbatov

The France star played an exquisite ball to set up Marcus Rashford to score against Chelsea on Sunday, but continues to be linked with a move away

shouldn't accept a bid of even £200 million ($242m) for Paul Pogba from following the international’s starring role in Sunday’s 4-0 win over , says the club’s former striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Pogba played an exquisite ball to set up teammate Marcus Rashford to score United’s third against the Blues at Old Trafford, but continues to be linked with a move to Real.

Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for his countryman during what has been a protracted transfer saga, and with Pogba’s time at United having been consistently blighted by patchy form, the odds had narrowed on him making the switch to the Bernabeu.

But an electric start to the season against Frank Lampard’s team was enough to convince former striker Berbatov of the World Cup winner’s worth to the team.

“Zinedine Zidane would love to bring Paul Pogba to Real Madrid but, against Chelsea on Sunday, we saw why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to keep the French midfielder,” the Bulgarian told Betfair.

“Pogba's perfect pass to Marcus Rashford for United's third goal was what I call 'pure football'.

“When I played for United, Michael Carrick would get the ball and his first thought was always to play it forward. He knew exactly where I was and there are plenty of examples of him giving me the ball to score a goal. Special players save their energy for the exact right moment.

“If United receive a bid from Madrid in the next fortnight in the region of £200m, then the transfer will happen. But I hope Pogba stays at United and I don't think Zidane will quit Madrid if he fails to sign his compatriot.”

Any deal for Pogba could be include long-time United target Gareth Bale, whom Zidane has publicly stated has no future with the former European champions.

“The other big transfer rumour is Gareth Bale to Paris Saint Germain, possibly as Neymar moves the opposite way,” said Berbatov. “I'd be surprised if ex- man Neymar went to Madrid. But Bale would do well at PSG.

“He's a player I admire, so I want to see him play as much as possible. PSG are one of the few clubs who could pay Bale's wages, although I'd love to see him back in the Premier League.”