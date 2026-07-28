Manchester United send a very clear signal to Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee is highly likely to leave Manchester United this summer after all. His club have offered the striker to Juventus and Como, Nicolò Schira reports.

Zirkzee joined from Italian side Bologna two summers ago. The English giants paid just over €40 million for the striker at the time.

He never really made his mark at Manchester United. After 75 matches, he has 9 goals and 4 assists to his name. He also failed to win a trophy with the club.

Manchester United now have two strikers at their disposal in Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, who are preferred to Zirkzee. That is why he is free to leave.

United have offered him to Como and Juventus. With the former club, he could play in the Champions League. At Juventus, he can play in the Europa League.

Even so, Zirkzee still impressed last Saturday in Manchester United's friendly against BK Rosenborg. The 25-year-old striker dribbled past two players and the goalkeeper before calmly slotting home.