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Manchester United v Fulham - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport
Bart DHanis
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Manchester United see Ajax flop as the ideal man to strengthen their defence

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Manchester United

Manchester United have Calvin Bassey in their sights, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday morning. The club urgently need a new defender.

The club are on the verge of sacking manager Michael Carrick and replacing him with Mauricio Pochettino.

United sit 18th in the Premier League, below the relegation line. Their problems are particularly severe in defence. Luke Shaw's injury has forced Lenny Yoro to play at full-back in recent weeks.

Lisandro Martínez's dismal form has also worried the club. They need to invest heavily in defence during the coming winter break.

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Fulham defender Bassey is on the list. United are also considering Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Brentford's Nathan Collins.

In the 2022/23 season, Bassey played for Ajax. The Amsterdam club signed him from Rangers FC for €23 million, but he failed to impress. After a year, he left for Fulham for €22 million.

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