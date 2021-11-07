‘Manchester United players not feeling Ole’ – Ambani calls for Solskjaer sacking after derby defeat

Boniface Ambani has called for the sacking of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the team suffered a 2-0 derby defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils were poor in all departments at Old Trafford and they were punished in the seventh minute when Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly scored an own goal before Bernardo Silva sealed the points for the Citizens on the stroke of half-time.

The latest defeat has irked former Kenya international and AFC Leopards player Ambani, who believes the Norwegian tactician’s time at Old Trafford is up and someone else should take charge.

'United needs a very mature manager'

“Ole has been given a long time, he is a good coach but I think that team is bigger than him in coaching circles,” Ambani told Goal on Sunday.

“That team needs a very mature manager, a manager who can push his players, a manager who when he stands in the touchline the players feel him. Those players aren’t feeling him.”

Ambani further explained Man United are lacking the character to push for wins and described the defeats to Liverpool and Man City at Old Trafford as “unacceptable.”

Time for Ole to quit

“Losing to Liverpool and Man City at home is just unacceptable from the Man Utd family,” Ambani continued.

“The team has no character.

“He [Solskjaer] himself lacks that push. To me, I think it's time for him to do the honourable thing and quit if he cannot be sacked. He should relieve himself of those duties at Man United.

“Looking at how that team plays, it’s just pathetic, very pathetic defensive-wise, very pathetic in the midfield and very pathetic even going forward, he needs to quit now.

“Man United have quality players but the problems go down to the coach, I think it is becoming a heavy burden to him when it comes to picking his squad, maybe that is why I insist, the club is bigger for him to handle, he can do the job somewhere else but at United, I don’t think he is the right person.”

The defeat against City is the fourth suffered by United this season, and they are now fifth on the 20-team table with 17 points from 11 matches.