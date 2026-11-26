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Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven is ready to leave the club in the upcoming winter transfer window, either on loan or on a permanent deal, amid concerns over playing time and the impact of the club's current situation on his development.

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According to the BBC, the 20-year-old English defender is frustrated at being frozen out. He sat unused on the bench during last Sunday's 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool, new manager Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge, and again in yesterday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Pochettino is Heaven's third manager in the 21 months since he joined from Arsenal in February 2025. He knows the new boss may lean on more experienced players as Manchester United try to climb away from the relegation zone, having slipped to 19th in the Premier League.

His worries are growing. United have been linked with a move for a new defender in January, with Fulham's Calvin Bassey among the names in the frame, although Fulham don't want to let him go as he's a key part of their squad.

Fulham and Barcelona are both keen on Heaven, having tried to sign him when he decided to leave Arsenal. He'd prefer a fresh start on loan, but he'd also be willing to consider offers that would allow him to leave permanently.

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Regular football has never come his way at Manchester United. Former manager Ruben Amorim mostly used him as back-up, his role shrank again under Michael Carrick, and he only came back into the reckoning when an injury crisis hit the club last season.

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Heaven can play at centre-back, left-back and in midfield. Even so, he doesn't expect to nail down a regular starting role amid the instability at the club, and that's pushing him to consider a move that would help him keep developing.

His contract with Manchester United runs until summer 2029, and a clause allows the club to extend the deal by a further season.

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United are enduring one of their worst starts in the Premier League: just eight points from their first 11 matches, with one win, five draws and five defeats. They sit 19th in the table.