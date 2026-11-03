Manchester United fans throw tennis balls onto Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazer protest during Roma clash

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Manchester United's Champions League clash with Roma was briefly held up when fans threw tennis balls onto the Old Trafford pitch on Tuesday in protest at the Glazer ownership. Michael Carrick's side trail 2-0 at half-time after Matias Soule and Donyell Malen struck inside 17 minutes, leaving Alan Shearer to brand their first-half display "embarrassing".

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Manchester United fans protest against Glazers at Old Trafford

United's disastrous start to the season showed no sign of ending on Tuesday night, and supporters made their feelings clear inside Old Trafford. According to the Daily Star, fans in the Stretford End released green and gold balloons before kick-off in protest at the Glazer ownership.

With 20 minutes gone, a break in play gave supporters the chance to throw tennis balls and other objects onto the pitch. Play was briefly held up as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo kicked the projectiles away, on a night when Carrick's job is hanging by a thread after nine games without a win.

Roma punish sloppy United with two goals in six minutes

The protest came after Roma had raced into a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes. Kobbie Mainoo cheaply gave the ball away in the 11th minute and, with Diogo Dalot caught as the highest player forward, Soule ghosted into the vacant left-back space to bury his effort.

Six minutes later, Ayden Heaven, making his first Champions League start, blocked a close-range shot from Soule with his arm. The referee pointed to the spot without hesitation and the decision stood after a VAR check, with Malen sending Senne Lammens the wrong way and finding the far corner.

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Shearer brands Manchester United 'embarrassing'

Speaking on Amazon Prime, former referee Mark Clattenburg insisted the right call was made. He said: "Even with the check, the arm is outstretched. It's a shot on goal and the referees are normally, in the guidelines, when there's a shot on goal and the ball hits the hand, a penalty is going to be given and the referee is in a really good position." Shearer agreed: "No doubt about it, his arm was up and the ball was going towards the goal. It was always going to be given, especially in this competition.

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"Exactly the same thing has happened again. They lose the ball on Roma's left, they switch it to the right and they're so open again. It looks as if they've been punished. Mistakes all over the pitch. It's mistake after mistake after mistake. It's embarrassing. It really is." He later added: "I'm seeing one team full of confidence and belief. Every player on their team wants the ball and I'm seeing the other team that are devoid of ideas and devoid of any belief and confidence, playing with none whatsoever."

What next for Manchester United in the second half?

It could have been worse, as Gian Piero Gasperini's side were only denied a third before the break by a last-ditch tackle from Leny Yoro.

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United went into the night with one win from three Champions League games, and Carrick now needs a huge second-half response to keep their qualification bid alive.