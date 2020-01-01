Manchester United face Arsenal test, Soweto Derby headlines MTN8 semis

It’s another massive weekend in the football world, with unmissable fixtures in Europe and South Africa

There’s live action aplenty on SuperSport this weekend, with blockbuster clashes in the Premier League, and both in action, and a mouth-watering Soweto Derby in the MTN8 semi-finals.

The big Premier League game of the weekend will be live on SS Premier League on Sunday evening, as host at Old Trafford.

These two will both be looking to return to winning ways after the Red Devils were held at home by and Arsenal were undone by a late Jamie Vardy winner at home against last weekend.

The results capped off underwhelming starts to the season for the two domestic giants, who are both in the bottom half of the table after six matches.

Arsenal’s strong start has given way to a run of three defeats in their last four matches, while their overall malaise has been encapsulated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goalscoring drought of five games without finding the net.

The last time he endured such a miserable run was back in 2014, during his time with , and he’ll be desperate to make amends against United.

The Red Devils have at least responded well since their 6-1 pummelling by Hotspur, and their 2-1 triumph over and 5-0 demolition of fancied RasenBallsport Leipzig suggest that they are rediscovering their form of Project Restart.

These two old rivals have enjoyed some pulsating match-ups over the years, and Sunday’s showdown is unlikely to be any different.

Also in action this weekend, Chelsea are away at , host and meet Leicester City, all live on SS Premier League.

For Frank Lampard’s Blues, a meeting with struggling Burnley is another opportunity for his patched-up, reinvigorated defence to prove that they can extend their unlikely run of three consecutive clean sheets.

Over in this weekend, fans will be treated to both of the first legs of the MTN8 Cup semi-finals, as and collide in Saturday’s Soweto Derby, before SuperSport United and Bloemfontein meet on Sunday.

Both matches are live on SS for South African fans, and on SS Football Plus for the rest of Africa; the Soweto Derby kicks off at 15:00 CAT on Saturday, and the second semi is 24 hours later.

Neither Chiefs nor Pirates can afford an early setback, having had uncertain starts to the new PSL campaign.

The former, now under Gavin Hunt, were defeated by in their opener, before narrowly squeezing past on Tuesday, while the Buccaneers are yet to win in the league after being held by and then Stellenbosch FC.

While they have coaching stability under Josef Zinnbauer, the German has acknowledged his concerns about Bucs’ recent form heading into this showdown against their eternal rivals.

"I think we need a wake-up call,” he said after the draw with Stellies. “It's not possible to go into a game so casually.”

Can his side return to winning ways against Chiefs on Saturday?

Live fixtures on SuperSport

Saturday 31 October | Key Matches

Sheffield vs | Kickoff at 14:30 (CAT) | SS Premier League

Real Madrid vs | Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT) | SS LaLiga

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs | Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT) | SS PSL (SA) & SS Football Plus (ROA)

Burnley vs Chelsea | Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT) | SS Premier League

vs | Kickoff at 19:00 (CAT) | SS Football (SA) & SS Variety 3 (ROA)

Liverpool vs West Ham | Kickoff at 19:30 (CAT) | SS Premier League

Osasuna vs Atletico | Kickoff at 19:30 (CAT) | SS LaLiga

vs Barcelona | Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT) | SS LaLiga

Sunday 1 November | Key Matches

vs | Kickoff at 13:30 (CAT) | SS Football (SA) & SS Variety 3 (ROA)

SuperSport vs Bloem Celtic | Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT) | SS PSL (SA) & SS Variety 4 (ROA)

Spezia vs | Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT) | SS Football

vs | Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT) | SS Variety 3 (SA) & SS Football Plus (ROA)

Manchester United vs Arsenal | Kickoff at 18:30 (CAT) | SS Premier League

vs | Kickoff at 19:00 (CAT) | SS Football (SA) & SS Variety 3 (ROA)

Tottenham vs | Kickoff at 21:15 (CAT) | SS Premier League

Over in , Real Madrid will be fully expecting victory when they host newly-promoted Huesca, but they’ll be wary after coming undone against Cadiz a fortnight ago.

Of course, since then, Los Merengues defeated Barcelona 3-1 in last weekend’s Clasico, reaffirming their star qualities, but their vulnerabilities have been exposed in the .

They’ve conceded five across their defeat by and the draw with , but can Huesca capitalise on these defensive weaknesses?

Barca, under new management after the departure of president Josep Maria Bartomeu, are away at Deportivo Alaves, seeking an urgent end to their three-game winless streak, while Osasuna host .

Unbeaten in La Liga, Atleti have been exposed in the UCL, conceding six in their last two matches, although the renaissance of Joao Felix against Red Bull Salzburg suggests that the Portuguese wonderkid could yet realise his potential in the Spanish capital.

Catch all the live action from ’s big three on SS LaLiga this weekend, with the heavyweight trio all taking to the field during a jam-packed Saturday.

Finally over to , where Internazionale, AC Milan and Juventus are all in action live on SuperSport this weekend.

Milan currently lead the pile, as one of only three teams along with Juve yet to lose a game, but they will be without Ante Rebic, Matteo Gabbia and Mateo Musacchio.

Ciprian Tatarusanu will likely deputise for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has contracted coronavirus, although the presence of evergreen 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes Milan favourites to sneak past Udinese.

Article continues below

Inter host Parma, while reigning champions Juventus will be looking to silence the doubters when they travel to Spezia.

The Old Lady were thoroughly outclassed against Barca in the Champions League, appearing sluggish against a lightning-quick Catalonian side and failing to register a single shot on target.

Can Andrea Pirlo find the tactical solutions to breathe life into the flagging Italian giants?