Supporters raved about the Ivory Coast defender who did not put a foot wrong as the Red Devils thrashed the Reds in a pre-season game in Bangkok

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly earned high praise following his impressive second-half display as the Red Devils beat Liverpool 4-0 in their first pre-season game in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

Bailly was among 10 second-half substitutes introduced by United manager Erik ten Hag, coming on after their side was already leading 3-0 and the Ivorian did not put a foot wrong, blocking an array of attacks from Liverpool’s dangermen Mohamed Salah and new striker Darwin Nunez.

He put the icing on the cake by starting the move that led to United’s fourth goal, storming from his box to the opposition’s, before Facundo Pellistri slotted in past Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, much to the excitement of fans.

Eric Bailly. Give him the armband. Build him a statue. — Ryan (@Itshaber) July 12, 2022

Bailly should be the greatest of all time man I’m heartbroken — Nicki (@CasaDupre) July 12, 2022

It’s a disgrace that Bailly didn’t get more game time over Maguire last season — RP 🐐 (@RonaIdoProp) July 12, 2022

If maguire replaced bailly, Liverpool might have scored 5 — khereem (@Khereem3) July 12, 2022

A Fit Eric Bailly Is Better Than Antonio Rudiger. Fact🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝 — NANA QUOPHI 🇬🇭 (@IamQuophiJr) July 12, 2022

Bailly tho



Man was on fire 🔥 today.. if only he can stay fit and be disciplined — Xíâňğ Wěłłïňğţøň 🕴🏾 (@Deucalion_1) July 12, 2022

Give Eric Bailly half the chances Lindelöf & Maguire got and you’ll see what I’ve been saying all along our best defender and had the ability to be best in the world. #MUNLIV — Samuel Ross (@wine_thug_ZA) July 12, 2022

Ten harg got bailly and pellistri tearing apart their first team defence 😭😭 — 𝘒𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯 👤 (@Kealannnn) July 12, 2022

They are so wrong for not passing to Bailly. https://t.co/b3bjBZXgxu — Lewis. (@avfcIewis) July 12, 2022

Bailly for that goal loool unreal — . (@utdcynical) July 12, 2022

Eric Bailly send Thiago to get Hot Dogs then passes to Amad who assists Pellistri for 4-0 🔥#MUNLIVpic.twitter.com/CVtJimB90Z — UTD JOLLOF 🐐 (@UTDJolloF) July 12, 2022

Why does bailly have to be made of glass. What a career we've missed out on. 😭 — Manchester Utd ITK (@WoodwardsBurner) July 12, 2022

Although the Man of the Match award went to Anthony Martial, a number of United supporters felt the Ivorian deserved it.

It should have been Eric Bailly 💔



Darwin Nunez https://t.co/KnY7GqirDq — ✨❤️ (@keinyanemoji) July 12, 2022

With 4,600 votes, Eric Bailly is YOUR Man of the Match! #mufc pic.twitter.com/pPtYfrtfH4 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 12, 2022

With the Red Devils yet to sign a centre-back, some fans feel the Ivorian should be starting ahead of other teammates in his position.

- Eric Bailly 🇨🇮

- Raphael Varane 🇫🇷



In my opinion this is the best centre back partnership we have at the club. pic.twitter.com/xpvbUag3Yk — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣 🇾🇪 (@Caleb_Mufc) July 12, 2022

All Eric Bailly needs is to stay fit for the most part of a season. Top 2 defender in that team and he's not number 2. — Ike Agụata (@Ike_Obiora) July 12, 2022

Injury aside none of our CB is as good as Bailly 😤 — BASH-AAR 🔞 (@FaruqBashar) July 12, 2022

Bailly is among a number of players that have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after getting disgruntled with lack of playing time at the club but some fans now feel he should stay.

Ok. Selling Bailly will be a huge mistake I've seen the light — Nozi Malacia (Tyrell)💝💞 (@Nozi_Michelle) July 12, 2022

I don't care what anyone says Bailly is still a beast — Trey (@UTDTrey) July 12, 2022

I'd rather we sell Varane than Bailly and hope he stays injury free. Dude's a beast of a defender. — Collins Arap BETT (@CollinsBriche) July 12, 2022

We got the collars on the shirt and Bailly said Eric is back!! — 🔰 Flex 🔰 (@FlexUTD) July 12, 2022

The Ivorian, who joined United six years ago, has made 114 appearances while scoring one goal for the club with injuries hampering his career most of the time.

There are have been reports that his former side Villarreal, French clubs Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais as well as Newcastle United and AS Roma, currently managed by former United coach Jose Mourinho, are keen on his services should he leave the Red Devils.