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Mauricio Pochettino could never have imagined that his start at Manchester United would be this bad, but Anfield chose to give him the harshest possible welcome, as the eagerly awaited showdown with Liverpool turned into an early nightmare for the Argentinian coach within a few minutes, with a red card and two goals in quick succession setting the home stands alight.

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Sunday evening's Premier League clash, in the 11th round of the season, handed Pochettino a brutal start to his reign at Manchester United. He replaced Michael Carrick, who was sacked during the last international break.

All eyes were on the Argentinian's first game in charge. The former United States head coach faced one of the toughest tests imaginable against traditional rivals Liverpool, and it went the opposite way to everything the Red Devils had hoped for.

Early red card opens the gates of hell

Eight minutes in, United were down to ten. The referee showed defender Leny Yoro a straight red card for a challenge on Alexander Isak, who was about to go clean through on goal.

It all started with confusion in the visitors' back line. Matthijs de Ligt misjudged a long ball, letting it drop in front of him instead of clearing it, and Isak exploited the poor defensive positioning to break towards goal.

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With the Swedish striker bearing down, Yoro could only push him from behind outside the penalty area. The referee judged the French defender to be the last man and sent him off.

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Pochettino now had to see out the toughest of tests with ten men, before his side had even caught their breath in a fiery Anfield atmosphere.

The red card deepened concerns about United's defensive discipline. They've had a player sent off in three of their last four matches across all competitions, a sign of how badly the team are struggling.

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Szoboszlai strikes as Anfield celebrates Pochettino's nightmare

Liverpool wasted no time making the extra man count. Just two minutes after Yoro's dismissal, in the tenth minute, Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring, compounding the visitors' misery and leaving the new coach with a mountain to climb.

Szoboszlai stepped up to a direct free kick and drilled it towards the bottom corner of the Manchester United goal. The ball went to the side where the goalkeeper was standing, but its sheer power beat Lammens.

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Anfield erupted at the early lead, and the home fans turned on their opponents with a mocking chant: "You're going down!"

Worse was to come. The hosts kept exploiting the confusion in United's ranks and added a second just three minutes later.

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Wirtz doubles the lead as Liverpool's young talent makes history

In the 13th minute, Florian Wirtz received the ball inside the penalty area. Isak started the move, turning brilliantly in the middle of Manchester United's half before feeding Rio Ngumoha on the flank.

Liverpool's young winger surged into the box and whipped in a precise cross. Wirtz was in the right place and converted it with a superb deft touch to make it 2-0.

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The Anfield crowd goaded Pochettino again, chanting: "You're getting sacked in the morning!", making the opening minutes even more brutal for the Argentinian.

Figures from statistics network Opta confirmed a historic landmark: in just 12 minutes and 40 seconds, Liverpool had raced into their fastest 2-0 lead over Manchester United in the two sides' Premier League history.

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The records kept coming. Rio Ngumoha, aged 18 years and 85 days, became the youngest player to be involved in a goal, whether scoring or assisting, in a Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Pochettino's debut had turned into a genuine storm. The early red card, the defensive collapse and Liverpool's ruthless attacking left him needing to rescue his side from a night that could become one of the toughest starts of his coaching career.