Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Eric Bailly's injury update

The Cote d’Ivoire international is yet to recover from his injury and he is among the four players ruled out of Wednesday’s league game against Wolves

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has disclosed that Eric Bailly will not feature in their mid-week Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bailly suffered a head injury while on duty for Cote d’Ivoire in their final 2019 qualification fixture against Rwanda on March 23 - an encounter that ended 3-0 in favour of the west Africans with the centre-back scoring a goal.

The setback ruled him out of the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over on Saturday and he is expected to sit out the game against Nuno Espirito Santo's men with Matteo Darmian, Antonio and Alexis Sanchez.

The Ivorian defender is yet to play for United since their 3-1 comeback victory over PSG in the Uefa on March 6 and his last league appearance was against when back in February where he was introduced as a 77th-minute substitute for Diogo Dalot.

“Anthony will be fine, he’s going to be okay,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“Victor has had a good few days of training now so he’ll be ready. Apart from that, [Matteo] Darmian and Eric [Bailly] are still out. [Antonio] Valencia is still out and Alexis Sanchez is still out. But it’s a good strong squad.”

Manchester United, placed fifth in the Premier League table, will be looking to build on Saturday's win at Old Trafford in a bid to boost their top-four chances.