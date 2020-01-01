Manchester derby headlines weekly schedule

United and City collide in Sunday’s blockbuster fixture in the Premier League

Sunday’s Manchester derby headlines another engrossing weekend of football action, with , , and all set for important matches.

The title race may have got away from , but few would deny they’re among the greatest teams in the world today, and Pep Guardiola’s side added more silverware last weekend with a 2-1 victory over in the final.

There will be no shortage of focus this weekend, with local bragging rights on the line against neighbours . The Red Devils are in the midst of a battle for qualification, having dropped two points away at last weekend, and can ill afford another slip-up.

Even without Kevin De Bruyne, who’s a doubt with injury, and centre-back Aymeric Laporte, City may well have too much going forward for United, whose vulnerabilities were exposed at times by the Toffees.

Encouragingly for United, they’ve already beaten City twice this term, and are aiming for a first league double over their rivals since 2010.

The Red Devils have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games, but City have also looked strong at Old Trafford under Guardiola, who is aiming to become the first Premier League manager to win four matches away at United’s hallowed ground.

Also in Premier League action on Sunday, host as they look to tighten their grip on a Champions League qualifying berth, while troubled Hotspur travel away to on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho will be desperate to quell unrest in North London following Spurs’ midweek exit at the hands of struggling , and the unhappy headlines generated by Eric Dier’s altercation with supporters following that penalty shootout defeat.

The weekend’s early kickoff, at 14:30 Central African Time, will see host Bournemouth as they look to return to winning ways following a difficult week in which they were handed a first league defeat of the season and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea.

Over in , Real Madrid ended a run of two-winless matches with an emphatic 2-0 Clasico victory over fierce rivals Barcelona to move back atop the Liga table.

Vinicius Junior and Mariano netted inside the final two minutes to secure a massive victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side, as they leapfrogged their old foe into top spot.

Vinicius, in particular, is justifying his inclusion in the starting line-up ahead of Gareth Bale, who has fallen out of favour in Madrid amidst ongoing injury problems and off-field controversies.

This weekend, they face a side who are without a win since January 19, and are unlikely to offer too much resistance to Los Merengues.

However, the pressure will be on Real ahead of their Sunday evening bout if Barcelona down at home on Saturday to move back into top spot, although they'll have to make do without Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez and Sergi Roberto, all of whom are injured.

Expect the Catalan giants to stick with a front two of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann as they look to return to winning ways, and it will be fascinating to see how Sociedad manage to keep the duo at bay.

Quique Setien finds himself under scrutiny once again, not least because of recent comments made by assistant Eder Sarabia on the touchline against Real, where the explosive coach was exposed criticising some of Barca’s players.

also host in action this weekend, although they’ll have to do without suspended Thomas Partey as they look to move into the top four.

Diego Simeone’s side are undefeated in their last five matches, although Sevilla will be hoping that talented attackers like Lucas Ocampos and Suso can capitalise on Atleti’s soft underbelly.

In , Kaizer Chiefs gave themselves more breathing space at the top of the table with last weekend’s Soweto derby triumph over Orlando Pirates.

It was a cagey affair, but the victory takes Amakhosi up to 48 points after 21 games, and firmly on course for their first title since 2015.

Having played one game more than reigning champions , they’re seven points clear of Pitso Mosimane’s side, who are on Caf duty this weekend.

Orlando Pirates’ defeat has left the Buccaneers with an awful lot to do; they remain nine points off the pace having played a game more than their fierce rivals.

Bucs resume action this weekend when they’re away at on Saturday, while Chiefs host in the ’s late kick-off.

Chiefs could hand a recall to Leonardo Castro, although the Glamour Boys will be without Willard Katsande, who is not due back until April. January arrival Anthony Akumu could be the most likely candidate to replace the experienced Zimbabwe campaigner.

By contrast, Lebogang Manyama, the hero in the derby, is back in training and should be back for the bout with the relegation candidates, having recovered from a calf injury.

' clash with Internazionale is the standout fixture in a rearranged schedule which has been altered significantly due to the Coronavirus threat.

The reigning champions host their fierce rivals on Sunday evening looking to return to top spot in the table having been unseated by last weekend. The capital club's winning run - they've taken three points in each of their last four games - has seen them move into top spot, having played a game more, heaping pressure on Juve ahead of Sunday's bout.

aren't yet out of the title race, and they would move five points behind Lazio with a victory this weekend.

However, the Nerazurri's weaknesses were exposed in their last outing, a 2-1 defeat by Lazio, and they must prove that Antonio Conte's extensive remodelling of this squad can yet ensure they remain in the title tangle come the season's end.

SuperSport Fixtures

Saturday 7 March:

Liverpool vs Bournemouth SS3 Kickoff at 14:30 (CAT)

vs SS3 Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla SS7 Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) Kickoff at 18:00 (CAT)

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad SS7 Kickoff at 19:30 (CAT)

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur SS3 Kickoff at 19:30 (CAT)

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FC SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) Kickoff at 20:15 (CAT)

Sunday 8 March:

vs SuperSport United SS4 Kickoff at 15:30 (CAT)

Chelsea vs Everton SS3 Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Manchester United vs Manchester City SS3 Kickoff at 18:30 (CAT)

Juventus vs Inter Milan SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:45 (CAT)

Real Betis vs Real Madrid SS7 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)