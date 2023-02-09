Manchester City star impressed by Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of 2023 Kevin De Bruyne Cup

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is proud to have Mamelodi Sundowns in his annual U15 tournament to be held in Belgium.

Downs among 11 teams to compete in the Kevin De Bruyne Cup

Manchester City, Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid are included

De Bruyne happy to have Masandawana in his tournament

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns are set to make history by becoming the first African team to play in the inaugural competition which will be held in Belgium in June this year.

The Manchester City Star is convinced having Masandawana in the competition will increase the tournament's value since the South Africans have shown what they stand for.

WHAT HE SAID: "It's a proud moment for me to welcome Mamelodi Sundowns as the first African team to participate in the tournament," De Bruyne said in a statement.

"We are well aware of the success and values Mamelodi Sundowns stands for as a club, and I have no doubt their youth team will be a wonderful addition to the team roster. I'm so excited to meet the Sundowns team, and can't wait to see our South African friends in June. Best of luck!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the first time the competition is going global with a total of 11 teams taking part.

Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are among the top teams that will take part in the U15 competition.

Barcelona are the defending champions after defeating their domestic rivals Real Madrid in the final last year.

WHAT NEXT: Downs' development coaches will now have to prepare their players to ensure they deliver in Belgium.