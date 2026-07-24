Reports in Spain keep insisting Real Madrid are edging closer to a bid for Spanish star Rodri. Manchester City have broken their silence to shut the speculation down. The club confirm they have received no official offer from Los Blancos, and that all the chatter has sprung from the exceptional performances the player produced at the last World Cup.

Spanish newspaper "AS" contacted the Manchester City board to check the truth behind the reports linking Rodri with a move to Real Madrid, especially amid growing demands from fans inside the Spanish giants for the club to sign the midfielder in the current summer window.

Fans and the media have piled pressure on the Real Madrid board, calling for Rodri to be handed to Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. Those demands are nothing new, having surfaced with other names in past years, but this time they feel more pressing, fuelled by the striking performances the player delivered at the World Cup.

City officials confirmed, according to the newspaper, that the mood inside the club is one of complete calm and that they feel no concern about the player's future, especially as his contract still runs for another year. That gives the club a strong hand in dealing with whatever comes next.

The English club stressed they had received no offer from Real Madrid, denying any negotiations or official contact between the two parties. What is being raised in the media, they argue, amounts to nothing more than a natural reaction to Rodri's outstanding World Cup, which confirmed his full recovery from the injury that kept him off the pitch for a long spell.

Spain's captain stopped playing in the middle of last season to focus on recovering fully from a knee injury, before returning strongly during the World Cup. His impressive displays there shoved his name back to the forefront of the transfer market.

Right now, Rodri is preparing for a minor back operation to treat a problem he had been suffering from. The plan, though, points to him being ready for the start of the new season in late August, whether he stays with Manchester City or moves elsewhere. City's board are insistent on keeping him.

More than a month remains before the summer window closes, so every scenario is still on the table. Media reports suggest Rodri wants a new experience in the Spanish league and has made wearing the Real Madrid shirt a main objective for the next phase.

Sources confirm, however, that Real Madrid and Manchester City agree so far on one fact: nothing has moved. No meetings have been held between the two clubs, no official negotiations have begun, and no agreement has been reached.

"AS" pointed out that the relationship between Real Madrid and Manchester City ranks among the best of the major European clubs, marked by direct and distinguished channels of communication. Yet the Spanish giants have not taken any official step to sign Rodri, and there has been no contact with the Manchester City board over the player, leaving all the reports so far in the realm of speculation only.