Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour pumps extra £100m into club despite Premier League guilty verdict

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Sheikh Mansour has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Manchester City by injecting a fresh £100 million into the club's parent company. The significant financial boost arrives at a turbulent moment for the Etihad outfit following a landmark ruling regarding their financial conduct.

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Fresh investment amid legal turmoil

As reported by The Mirror, Sheikh Mansour has funnelled another £100m into the City Football Group (CFG) during a tumultuous period for the eight-time Premier League champions. Recent Companies House filings revealed the creation of over 11.3 million new shares to generate the capital.

Mansour's Newton Investment and Development firm snapped up the entire allocation, slightly bolstering his majority stake in CFG. The parent company, which boasts a sprawling portfolio of global clubs including Girona, New York City, and Palermo, currently commands a valuation approaching £6 billion.

Unwavering support behind the scenes

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The financial injection serves as a clear statement of intent from the Abu Dhabi ownership, arriving just weeks after an independent commission found City guilty of 114 out of 115 Premier League financial charges. Despite this severe legal setback, Mansour is evidently doubling down on his commitment to the global footballing empire.

City have vehemently maintained their innocence throughout the sprawling, multi-year investigation. The club quickly confirmed their intention to lodge a formal appeal, ensuring that the unprecedented legal war with the English top flight will continue in front of a new, separate independent panel.

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Soriano mounts a staunch defence

While Mansour has refrained from speaking publicly about the charges, City CEO Ferran Soriano addressed the situation head-on in a lengthy internal message to staff. He heavily criticised the commission's ruling, arguing it ignored extensive evidence provided by the club that proved owner funds were never disguised as independent sponsorships.

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Soriano stated: "This has gone for so long that it is important to remind ourselves that the whole Premier League case against us is based on a single false accusation - that the owners' personal money was somehow and secretly put into the club via some sponsors from Abu Dhabi. This is just not true."

He added that the commission's conclusion was "clearly wrong" and leaned on a Premier League "conspiracy theory". Drawing parallels to the club's successful 2020 appeal against UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Soriano vowed that City would be relentless in pursuing all legal avenues to clear their name, protect the institution, and potentially seek compensation.

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The appeal process looms

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The appeal process will cast a long shadow over the remainder of Manchester City's campaign. Enzo Maresca's squad must navigate a gruelling domestic and European fixture list while the club's legal team prepares to dismantle the commission's verdict.

Until the newly appointed independent panel reaches a final decision, the threat of unprecedented sporting sanctions will continue to hang over the Etihad. The ultimate outcome of this legal battle will not only dictate City's immediate future but could fundamentally alter the financial and regulatory landscape of the Premier League.