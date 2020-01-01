Manchester City mourn tragic death of former academy player Wisten

The teenager passed away on Sunday with many of the club's players quick to pay tribute

have confirmed the death of former academy player Jeremy Wisten, who passed away at the age of just 18.

Wisten, a promising defender born in Malawi but raised in the United Kingdom, joined City's elite development squad in 2016 before recently leaving the club.

While the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, City posted a brief statement in tribute to Wisten on Sunday night.

"The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten," a statement on Twitter read. "We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time."

A number of City's senior players also paid tribute on social media with Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte among those to send their support.

— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 25, 2020

— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) October 25, 2020

— Tommy Doyle (@Tommy_Doyle8) October 25, 2020

Cole Palmer, who has been in Manchester City's academy since 2010, knew Wisten well and posted an emotional farewell on Instagram.

"You Will Be Forever Missed. Fly High My Brother. Rest In Paradise!" Palmer wrote in a post accompanied with pictures and videos of the two together.

Former City academy product Tyrhys Dolan, who now plays for , has started raising money to ensure the best send off for Wisten.

"We are raising money to help Jeremy’s family to give him the best send of my brother deserves," Dolan posted on Instagram.

"No words can describe the pain I am feeling right now I am forever heartbroken. From the first day I met you, you kept it real with me and always had my back and was always there to help me whenever I needed it.

"I’m just so sad that I couldn’t be there to help you brother. Thank you for giving me the best times of my life. I’m so privileged to have called you my brother and no matter where I go in life I know you will always be by my side watching over me like you always have done.

"Earth has lost a king but heaven has gained the most perfect angel. We just celebrated your 18th birthday and what a night it was! Please watch over me bro and guide me everything I do will be for you and your family."