Manchester City manager Guardiola hails ‘incredible’ Iheanacho and Ndidi ahead of Leicester City game

The Spanish tactician is full of praise for the Nigeria internationals as his side is set to take on the Foxes at King Power Stadium

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lauded the performances of his former player Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City as well as his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi.

Iheanacho has been in terrific form for the Foxes recently, scoring seven goals in his last four games, including his second career hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The centre-forward has found more game-time following the injuries suffered by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes and he is making the most of the opportunity.

The 24-year-old has earned rave reviews for his impressive showings and fine combination with Jamie Vardy and was recently named the Premier League Player of the Month for March, becoming the fourth Nigerian to clinch the individual accolades after Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo.

Guardiola has praised the impact of the forward at Leicester and revealed the Super Eagles star was allowed to leave Manchester City in 2017 to enable him to secure more playing time.

"Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I believe, at that moment with Gabriel and Sergio we didn't have much space,” Guardiola said in a pre-match press conference.

“He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship, and I'm delighted it's going well lately. He's playing for the injured Maddison and he links really well with the midfield.

“He's good in behind, he's fast and in the final third he has the right tempo, he is so clear in front of the goal."

Ahead of the Citizens’ encounter with the Foxes, Guardiola is wary of Brendan Rodgers’ men, including Ndidi, who he described as a quality player.

“You see all the players, they have quality. Ndidi is going well, [Youri] Tielemans is a top-class player,” he added.

The Citizens are 14 points clear on the Premier League table and victory over Leicester at King Power Stadium will see them further increase their lead.

Iheanacho spent two years with City, joining the club after his eye-catching performances for Nigeria at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he helped the West Africans win the trophy.

The attacker had previously struggled to establish himself at the King Power Stadium outfit but he is arguably enjoying his best campaign with the club.

Iheanacho has made 28 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes this season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists, amid other dazzling displays.