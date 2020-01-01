Manchester City loanee Nmecha scores while Tau impresses in Anderlecht victory

The 21-year-old of Nigerian descent found the back of the net to preserve the Purple and Whites unbeaten start to the season

Lukas Nmecha scored from the penalty spot as secured a 2-0 win over Johanna Omolo’s Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday afternoon.

The Anglo-German of Nigerian descent is on loan from Premier League side and was making a second appearance for the Purple and Whites having played 45 minutes in their 2-2 draw with Oostende on August 28.

The 21-year old gave Anderlecht the lead in the 36th minute after international Percy Tau was fouled in the box. Cercle Brugge goalie Thomas Didillon was able to dive the right way but was unable to get a hand to Nmecha’s effort.

More teams

Vincent Kompany’s men then extended their lead and put the game to bed in 68th minute via defender Michael Murillo who scored from a free-kick.

Nmecha – who is eligible to play for either , or , played for 88 minutes and was replaced by Anouar Ait El Hadj.

He began his career at City from youth level and made his senior debut in 2017. He has however only made three competitive appearances and has spent time on loan at , and , making a combined total of 69 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

87’ | OUT Lukas Nmecha - IN Anouar Ait El Hadj

🟣 2-0 🟢 #ANDCER #COYM — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) September 13, 2020

For Tau, he was making his fourth appearance for Anderlecht this season, completing 90 minutes for the first time. The and Hove Albion loanee has found the back of the net twice, first in the 3-1 win over Sint-Truidense and the 2-2 draw with Oostende.

Article continues below

On the opposite side, Omolo was making his fifth outing for Cercle this term, playing 59 minutes and replaced by midfielder Franck Kanoute. It was the first time this season he failed to complete a match having done so in the previous four.

loanee Ike Ugbo was also on display for the entire game for Cercle. It was the 21-year-old’s third outing in the Belgian top-flight, scoring once which came on his debut in a 3-2 win at Mechelen.

Anderlecht remain unbeaten after five games in the Jupiler League, winning two and drawing three. Cercle Brugge meanwhile have lost three of their five matches, winning two.