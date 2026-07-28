Manchester City are shaping the outlines of their future project, and they want a long-term successor to Rodri. The Spain star has been one of the most important pillars of their midfield in recent years.

Enter Marc Bernal. Barcelona's rising talent has emerged as one of the leading candidates to join the English champions, though City know the deal will be tough given the Catalan club's attachment to their player.

Press reports say City's hunt for a future Rodri replacement has led them to Bernal, one of the most prominent graduates of Barcelona's La Masia academy.

Officials at the club believe the Spanish midfielder has everything needed to run the midfield down the line. He controls the tempo, positions himself superbly and reads the game brilliantly, the very qualities that have made Rodri one of the best players in his position in the world.

Wide English interest in the Spanish talent

City are not alone. Chelsea and Arsenal are both tracking the 19-year-old, convinced he has the potential to shine in the Premier League.

Signing him, though, looks fiendishly complicated. Barcelona have tied the player down to a contract until the summer of 2029, complete with a huge release clause worth 500 million euros, and Bernal himself wants to build his career at Camp Nou.

All of which suggests City's interest sits within their long-term plans rather than any attempt to strike a deal this window.

According to CaughtOffside, citing sources close to the players' agents, City rate Bernal as the leading option to succeed Rodri over the long term.

What sets him apart? A strong physical build, real composure on the ball, the ability to receive it under pressure and the knack of building play from the back. All of it fits the way City want to play.

Arsenal and Chelsea may be watching too, but Barcelona have no intention of letting him go. They are convinced he will be one of their key men over the coming years.

Barcelona reject all temptations

That long-term contract and the huge release clause say everything about Barcelona's faith in Bernal. They also confirm the club's attachment to their sporting project and their refusal to open any negotiations over his future.

Speculation about Rodri's future rumbles on, yet there is no sign so far that Barcelona are ready to part with their rising talent.

Mundo Deportivo revealed that Manchester United tried to fold Bernal into the talks over Marcus Rashford's future. Barcelona flatly refused.

The player is just as determined to stay. He buys into the team's project and has received assurances from Hansi Flick that he will be an essential part of the manager's plans.

That stance sends a clear message to City, Chelsea and Arsenal: Bernal is no young talent to be tempted with a big financial offer. He is tied to Barcelona's project for the long haul.

City may rate Bernal and see him as the ideal heir to Rodri, but landing him right now looks extremely difficult given Barcelona's attachment to the player and his desire to stay.

So the English club may keep watching him develop over the coming seasons while chasing other, more realistic options on the money front, all the while keeping Bernal on their list of long-term strategic targets.