Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma faces an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium. There are signs that the Italian has not adapted as required to the style of play favoured by head coach Enzo Maresca, amid reports that he could leave at the end of next season as part of a potentially sweeping overhaul of the goalkeeping department.

Advertisement

Donnarumma, 27, may not feature in Manchester City's future plans, according to The Athletic, despite being under contract until 2030. His relationship with Maresca is said to differ from the one he had during his previous spell under Pep Guardiola.

City signed the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain on 2 September 2025 on a five-year deal that runs until the summer of 2030.

Flaws in his game put Donnarumma under pressure

One of the biggest problems, the report claims, is that his attributes don't suit the style Maresca is trying to implement, particularly when it comes to building attacks from the back. The Italian doesn't offer what's needed in that area. He could even get in the way of the coach's ideas.

The Athletic went further, writing that Donnarumma clearly doesn't fit the proposed style of play and that his presence could hinder the build-up Maresca wants to adopt.

Advertisement Advertisement

Errors against Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig and Aston Villa have drawn criticism. Yet on other occasions he has produced outstanding saves that confirmed his standing as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Related Topics

This isn't a new concern. Earlier reports had already flagged his ability on the ball and in build-up play as an area needing improvement in Maresca's system, even though the coach has publicly expressed his confidence in the Italian.

A potential goalkeeping revolution at Manchester City

Nor do the possible changes stop with Donnarumma. City's hierarchy could consider a complete restructuring of the goalkeeping position at the end of the season, the report says, and second-choice Geronimo Rulli could also be let go.

Advertisement

If the club do part ways with both, they'd need two new goalkeepers. That would reflect Maresca's desire for players who better suit his tactical requirements.

Donnarumma's salary complicates a potential exit

His market value sits at around €45 million to €50 million, but his wages could prove the biggest obstacle to any departure. Reports suggest he earns around €12 million net per season at Manchester City.

Advertisement

That figure could limit his options. Finding a club willing to take on such a financial cost won't be easy.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey remain possible destinations, according to Calciomercato. In England, Chelsea and Liverpool could be interested in securing his services, while Bayern Munich may consider signing him if they need a replacement for his compatriot Manuel Neuer.