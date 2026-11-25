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"I'm angry, they insulted my mum": Gianluigi Donnarumma said in the mixed zone after his Manchester City side's 2-2 home draw with Napoli on the fifth matchday of the Champions League league phase.

Those words appeared in La Gazzetta dello Sport, which described the Italy goalkeeper as "furious".

During the second half, Napoli fans in the away section on the third tier of the South Stand at the Etihad Stadium repeatedly sang the chant: "Donnarumma, son of a b..."

The goalkeeper, born in Castellammare di Stabia, raised his left arm the first time. He then gestured with his hands, challenging the Napoli fans to keep going.

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After Cherki scored to make it 2-2, Donnarumma took a little revenge by celebrating towards the away section.

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca, who also has roots in Campania, said: "The chants against Gigio? Honestly, I didn't hear them. I was too caught up in the match."

Napoli fans had also heckled Donnarumma in last year's meeting, also in the Champions League in Manchester.

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The bad blood apparently goes back eight years to 2018, when the then-Milan goalkeeper posted a video on social media teasing his uncle, a Napoli fan.

Manchester City's French attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki said: "The player of the match award? I don't care about that, I just want to win. We played well, but I don't think we put in much energy and we have to do more."

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Napoli's Danish centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund said: "Did I say there is only one Manchester after my goal? It was a joke. There's a big rivalry in the city between United and City. I used to play for Manchester United, so that's my club, but I have nothing against City."