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Alvaro Arbeloa has hailed centre-backs David Affengruber and Calvin Bassey.

Fulham's Spanish manager told Sky Sport after last Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Manchester City: "I told them they looked like Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini. What a partnership! They did an excellent job, defending aggressively when we needed to press and helping each other when we had to defend in a low block. They are two of the best centre-backs in the league, and in the world."

"Even though we knew we had lost our last 20 matches against our opponents, I told my players that we could do it this time, and we played really well. I've managed to win at this stadium this year (last March in the Champions League with Real Madrid, editor's note)."

Fulham are now unbeaten in five consecutive Premier League matches, following narrow 1-0 wins over Hull and Coventry and 1-1 draws with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City. Italian manager Enzo Maresca's side created just two clear-cut chances but could not get Norwegian centre-forward Erling Haaland, the league's leading scorer with nine goals, on the scoresheet.

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Austrian David Affengruber, named player of the match, (born in 2001) joined from Spanish club Elche for €12 million in last summer's transfer window.

Calvin Bassey turns 27 on 31 December and his contract expires at the end of this season, but Fulham have an option to extend the Italian-Nigerian player's deal for another season. He was born in Aosta.