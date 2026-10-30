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Adhe Makayasa

Manchester City held to dramatic 1-1 draw by PSG as Tara Elimbi Gilbert cancels out late Khadija Shaw penalty to extend Women's Champions League winless run

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Manchester City are still waiting for their first victory in this season's Women's Champions League after conceding an 88th-minute equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain at the Joie Stadium on Thursday night. Although Andree Jeglertz's side remain unbeaten across all competitions this term, they have now drawn each of their opening three European fixtures.

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Late drama denies hosts victory

Jamaican striker Shaw appeared to have secured all three points for the English hosts in the closing stages after converting from 12 yards following a foul in the box by Griedge Mbock Bathy. However, the French visitors immediately hit back on the counter-attack to slice open the home backline. Gilbert calmly slotted past goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita two minutes from time to rescue a share of the spoils.

Stubborn visitors frustrate wasteful hosts

Prior to the late flurry of goals, a cold evening in Manchester produced a largely uneventful contest as PSG frustrated their hosts for long periods without offering much attacking threat themselves.

City carved out the clearer openings during a quiet first half, with Shaw firing wide from the edge of the penalty area alongside several off-target headers from set-pieces.

After the interval, visiting skipper Sakina Karchaoui curled a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar before goalkeeper Oliwia Peda tipped a fierce Shaw strike behind for a corner and the forward subsequently nodded another cross wide.

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Manager takes pride despite equaliser

Although letting a late lead slip left the home camp frustrated, City have navigated the toughest tests of their league-phase schedule without suffering defeat after entering Thursday's clash with two points from their first two outings.

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Assessing his team's display afterwards, City head coach Jeglertz told BBC Two: "It's mixed feelings. I think the performance is very good, we play a great game, we create scoring chances, we control the game in general all game. I think there are some parts in the first half when they are a little bit better than us.

"But of course you end up conceding a goal in the end of the game and of course that sticks with you a little bit. That's a disappointment but overall what we are performing today is showing what level we have."

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Favourable fixtures boost qualification hopes

Sitting on three points midway through the league phase, Jeglertz's squad still have work to do to guarantee their progression into the knockout rounds. However, City will be strong favourites across their remaining three European fixtures against Inter Milan, BK Hacken and Austria Wien. Turning their promising general play into clinical victories in those upcoming games should comfortably seal their spot in the next stage.

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.