Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Nottingham Forest FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Manchester City double their player's wages to shut the door on Real Madrid

Follow GOAL on Google

Despite the threats surrounding Manchester City's future against the backdrop of its financial case, the English club is preparing to take an important step to retain one of its key players, after moving closer to an agreement with Portugal's Matheus Nunes on extending his contract for three seasons, with an increase in his weekly wage. This is an indication that the management's plans to secure the team's cornerstones are continuing, despite the state of uncertainty preceding the final ruling on the charges levelled against it.

Advertisement

Manchester City are awaiting the resolution of the case over accusations of financial breaches, with harsh sanctions on the table. A heavy points deduction could threaten their Premier League survival, and even tougher penalties could affect their participation in domestic competitions.

The case has thrown the future of several players into doubt, with the impact of any potential sanctions on the club's sporting project almost impossible to predict.

City's push to renew Nunes' contract tells a different story. The management want to keep the players central to their technical plans and refuse to let the legal crisis derail their team-building.

According to the "Manchester Evening News", Manchester City are close to agreeing a new three-year deal with the Portuguese, one that includes a rise in his basic salary even though his current contract runs until the summer of 2028.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Salary increase

Related Topics

The club are set to raise Nunes' wages by 20,000 pounds sterling per week, taking him to 150,000 pounds before bonuses and incentives. It's recognition of the role he has grown into, having become one of the key options at right-back.

Nunes joined Manchester City in the summer of 2023 from Wolverhampton for 62 million euros, but regular football proved hard to come by in his first season. He started only seven matches, with the coaching staff leaning on him more in a midfield role.

Advertisement

Everything changed after Kyle Walker's departure in 2025. The coaching staff moved him to right-back, and the Portugal international gradually made the shirt his own, nailing down the position after 32 starts last season.

Real Madrid's interest does not change City's plans

Advertisement

Despite that breakthrough, right-back remains a priority for Manchester City in the transfer market. The player is currently injured, and major clubs are circling for his signature, Real Madrid chief among them.

A new contract hands the City management the chance to keep one of their best options in the position. It also strengthens their hand should offers arrive, especially now that Nunes carries real influence in the line-up following his switch from midfield to right-back.

Advertisement

The timing matters. City are still waiting on the authorities' decision over the financial charges and the related appeal, yet they press on with securing the future of key players, even with sanctions looming that could force major changes on them in the period ahead.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

View Author Profile