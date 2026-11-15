Manchester City double their player's wages to shut the door on Real Madrid

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Despite the threats surrounding Manchester City's future against the backdrop of its financial case, the English club is preparing to take an important step to retain one of its key players, after moving closer to an agreement with Portugal's Matheus Nunes on extending his contract for three seasons, with an increase in his weekly wage. This is an indication that the management's plans to secure the team's cornerstones are continuing, despite the state of uncertainty preceding the final ruling on the charges levelled against it.

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Manchester City are awaiting the resolution of the case over accusations of financial breaches, with harsh sanctions on the table. A heavy points deduction could threaten their Premier League survival, and even tougher penalties could affect their participation in domestic competitions.

The case has thrown the future of several players into doubt, with the impact of any potential sanctions on the club's sporting project almost impossible to predict.

City's push to renew Nunes' contract tells a different story. The management want to keep the players central to their technical plans and refuse to let the legal crisis derail their team-building.

According to the "Manchester Evening News", Manchester City are close to agreeing a new three-year deal with the Portuguese, one that includes a rise in his basic salary even though his current contract runs until the summer of 2028.

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Salary increase

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The club are set to raise Nunes' wages by 20,000 pounds sterling per week, taking him to 150,000 pounds before bonuses and incentives. It's recognition of the role he has grown into, having become one of the key options at right-back.

Nunes joined Manchester City in the summer of 2023 from Wolverhampton for 62 million euros, but regular football proved hard to come by in his first season. He started only seven matches, with the coaching staff leaning on him more in a midfield role.

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Everything changed after Kyle Walker's departure in 2025. The coaching staff moved him to right-back, and the Portugal international gradually made the shirt his own, nailing down the position after 32 starts last season.

Real Madrid's interest does not change City's plans

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Despite that breakthrough, right-back remains a priority for Manchester City in the transfer market. The player is currently injured, and major clubs are circling for his signature, Real Madrid chief among them.

A new contract hands the City management the chance to keep one of their best options in the position. It also strengthens their hand should offers arrive, especially now that Nunes carries real influence in the line-up following his switch from midfield to right-back.

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The timing matters. City are still waiting on the authorities' decision over the financial charges and the related appeal, yet they press on with securing the future of key players, even with sanctions looming that could force major changes on them in the period ahead.