Manchester City have dealt a heavy blow to Real Madrid's transfer plans by tying their defender down to a new five-year deal, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031 and underlining the club's determination to hold on to one of their most prominent defenders.

Josko Gvardiol had been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks. The Spanish newspaper "AS" revealed that the Croatia international had been offered to the club, who greatly admire his technical qualities and defensive abilities. City settled the debate quickly by handing their star a new contract.

The announcement confirmed that Gvardiol had signed an extension running for five years, keeping him tied to the club until the summer of 2031.

Since joining from Leipzig in the summer of 2023, the Croatian defender has established himself as one of the best in European football, thanks to his consistent performances and his ability to fill more than one position across the back line.

At 24, Gvardiol shines in central defence and offers plenty at left-back too, where his displays have made him one of the standout figures in the side.

He has played 122 matches in the Manchester City shirt so far, scoring 13 goals, figures that reflect his attacking output alongside his defensive work.

Six major titles have come his way during his time at the club: the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield.

Croatia rely on him too. Gvardiol has 52 international caps and featured in his country's squad at the World Cup finals.

I did not hesitate to accept the renewal

Signing the new deal left Gvardiol delighted, and he insisted his desire had been clear from the very first moment.

The Croatian defender said: "As soon as I learned of Manchester City's desire to renew my contract, I immediately realised that this was what I wanted. The City fans have been wonderful with me from day one, and the club provides everything for the players. It is the best place any player could be in."

He continued: "I have received a great deal of love and respect over the past three years, and I appreciate that greatly and do not take it for granted. The players here are amazing, it is a world-class group, young and full of potential. And I truly believe that we will achieve great successes in the coming years."

Hugo Viana, City's football director, confirmed the club had been keen to secure the defender's future given the value he brings to the team.

He said: "Josko is a player the club believes in strongly. He is a young man with a high level of professionalism, and he is already one of the best defenders in the world. Manchester City is committed to keeping its best talents, and that is why we are extremely pleased to have reached an agreement on this new contract."

Viana went on: "Josko embodies everything we look for in defenders. He is able to play in more than one position, he has pace and power, and he provides a distinctive attacking contribution. He is an exceptional player."

He signed off by saying: "Alongside his technical qualities, Josko has a wonderful character and a professional mentality that always drives him to give his best, which aligns perfectly with the club's vision. We congratulate him on signing this new contract, and we look forward to helping him fulfil his full potential in the coming years."