Manara: Simba SC know where Kaizer Chiefs will live, eat and will swing Caf Champions League battle in 10 minutes

Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s official has pegged hope on the club’s ability to mount serious attacks in the opening phase

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has claimed an intense 10-minute attack by Simba SC will turn the game around against Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League second leg.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will welcome Amakhosi at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday, looking to eventually overturn the first leg 4-0 loss in the quarter-finals.

“If Simba are going to attack seriously and intensely in the first 10 minutes, Kaizer Chiefs are going to fall because no team in Africa can stand furious attacks from Simba under 10 minutes,” Manara told the club’s Online TV.

“In 10 minutes, we will have scored the first goal and that is when Chiefs must forget about everything because the match will be over by then. With attacks by Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama, and Bernard Morrison, the opponent must collapse.”

Manara also revealed their slogan ahead of the meeting against the Premier Soccer League side in Dar es Salaam.

“We have prepared but to get results we will depend on the feet of Joash Onyango and his company. 'Do or Die Season Two' is our slogan,” he added. “They will not get out of Mkapa Stadium with any meaningful result.

“I am going to sleep at the camp and I have already told my wife because we must push our players. We must show how Simba are big. In fact, Simba were among three clubs that had been tipped to be African champions then we lost to Kaizer Chiefs. How?”

He also stated they are aware of how their opponents have arranged to travel to Tanzania even though Kaizer Chiefs have not made such information public.

“Kaizer have not announced when they are coming but we have got big ears so we know when they will come and all the arrangements they have. You cannot plan to come to Tanzania and we fail to know,” he stated.

Article continues below

“We know where they will reside, where they will eat and how many they are. We know all that stuff and we also know how rival fans in Tanzania have planned to welcome them. All they are doing thinking it is secret, we know more even 10 times than what they think.”

Manara further said they have been allowed to have 10,000 fans to witness the showdown.

“We have been given the green light to allow 10,000 fans but through TFF has asked Caf to increase the number. We hope our prayer will be accepted because we have seen even in Europe fans have been allowed to attend games,” concluded the outspoken official.