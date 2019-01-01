Man Utd’s ‘seven minutes of the future’ offer hope to Red Devils legend Schmeichel

The former goalkeeper hopes patience will continue to be shown at Old Trafford as youngsters offer cause for optimism amid struggles for consistency

legend Peter Schmeichel is looking to take encouragement from the ongoing development of exciting youngsters at Old Trafford, with “seven minutes of the future” delivered during a 3-3 draw with .

There was little for the Red Devils to get excited about during a trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday as another forgettable display away from home saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side offer little resistance as they fell two goals behind.

Academy graduates Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford briefly turned the game on its head, but United were left to settle for a share of the spoils after being breached again late on.

More criticism has been aimed in the direction of Solskjaer and his players in the wake of a disjointed performance, but Schmeichel believes a remarkable section of the second half in Sheffield offers a snapshot of what could be to come.

The legendary former goalkeeper told Premier League Productions: “That’s what I’m clinging onto, the seven minutes of the future.

“As a fan, I now see that there is something there and I think the way that the game went, you can’t expect every game to be played brilliantly.

“With young players, you can expect them to be up and down in games and have some terrible, terrible games, but also have some brilliant ones.

“I really do think we saw some brilliance from some of the younger players. Swapping [Daniel] James over to the left seriously helped.”

Ex-United midfielder Owen Hargreaves agreed with that assessment, with the general consensus being that international James needs to fill the role that is usually occupied by Rashford.

He added on the fleet-footed winger: “He looks more comfortable on the left, he’s dangerous there and can come inside.

Article continues below

“On the right, I don’t think he gets to see it as much.

“Rashford, he came on the right and set one of the goals up for Mason Greenwood so there were some changes and adjustments in the second half.”

United will be back in action on Thursday when they take on Astana in the , before then playing host to on Sunday.