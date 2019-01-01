Man Utd youngster Greenwood included in England Under-21 squad

The 17-year-old has been handed his first international call-up ahead of two qualifying matches at the start of September

Aidy Boothroyd has included youngster Mason Greenwood in his Under-21 squad for fixtures against and Kosovo next month.

The Three Lions have been drawn in Group C for the European Under-21 Championship qualification phase and are the only other team apart from yet to play a single fixture.

Turkey and Albania have already negotiated three matches, while Kosovo and Andorra have each played twice, with the former sitting top of the standings on six points.

England begin their road to Hungary and Slovenia 2021 with a trip to Turkey on September 6, before hosting Kosovo at 's KCOM Stadium three days later.

Boothroyd has named Red Devils forward Greenwood in his final 23-man squad, along with 19-year-old striker Rhian Brewster.

Both teenagers could be in line to make their England U21 debuts next week, despite the fact that neither of them has managed to earn a senior start for their respective clubs to date.

Greenwood looks set for a more prominent role at Old Trafford as the season progresses, after netting three goals on United's pre-season tour.

Brewster, meanwhile, will likely be made to wait for his first Liverpool appearance, but has impressed for the club's U23s in the Premier League 2.

The road to the #U21EURO finals in Hungary and Slovenia starts here for our #YoungLions!https://t.co/Ogq6qYOt1E — England (@England) August 30, 2019

Elsewhere, playmaker Phil Foden and duo Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock made the final cut, along with midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Reading midfielder Omar Richards has also earned a maiden call-up, after a strong start to the Championship season.

Boothroyd decided to ring the changes after a disappointing 2019 Euros showing which saw his side exit the competition in the group stage.

"I'm really excited by this new group of players and when I look at the squad we have put together, it's very encouraging to see that so many of them have been playing regular football in the Premier League already this season," the former manager said after announcing his latest squad.

"The more English players that we see playing regularly in the Premier League, the better, so all of the England coaches are really pleased about that.

"Of course our biggest priority is player development and getting them ready for the senior side. It’s been particularly pleasing to see three of the players that were with us at the Euros this summer be called up into Gareth Southgate’s squad and we’ll work with every individual in this group to give them the chance of doing the same."

Boothroyd also confirmed that 's Reece James and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly would have made his final squad, but they are currently sidelined through injury.

England U21 squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe, Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Trott

Defenders: Max Aarons, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Godfrey, Marc Guehi, James Justin, Jonathan Panzo, Steven Sessegnon, Ben Wilmot

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell, Tom Davies, Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dwight McNeil, Omar Richards, Oliver Skipp, Joe Willock

Forwards: Rhian Brewster, Mason Greenwood, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah