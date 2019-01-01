'Man Utd will definitely have a go in the summer' - Cole expecting Red Devils to spend big

The ex-Red Devils star believes those at Old Trafford will endeavour to close the gap on Premier League rivals in the next window by investing heavily

Manchester United will “definitely have a go in the summer”, says Andy Cole, with the Red Devils expected to spend big in the next transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that there will be little movement at Old Trafford before the January deadline passes.

He is already bringing the best out of those at his disposal, with an interim boss having overseen eight successive victories.

United are, however, a long way off the Premier League title pace and Cole believes they will look to close that gap by investing heavily at the next available opportunity.

The former Red Devils striker told Sky Sports: “There are always improvements to make. Every season there are always improvements to make.

“I think Manchester United, it all depends on what position they finish as well come the end of the season, but Man United, I think they’ll definitely have a go in the summer, definitely have a go in the summer.

“We’ve already touched on it. The gap is growing.

“The only way you can close the gap is by buying players that are going to improve your team, improve your squad and bring you closer to the Manchester Citys, the Liverpools.

“I think they will have a go. In what positions? We’ll have to wait and see. We’ll have to wait and see.

“There are a few players out of contract, it depends if they renew their contracts. The goalkeeper is an integral part, [Anthony] Martial, [Juan] Mata, [Ander] Herrera.

“So, see what happens then and we’ll see what they bring in in the summer.”

United have forced their way back into contention for a top-four finish this season.

They sit just three points adrift of the Champions League spots at present and will get a chance to edge ever closer to those positions on Tuesday when they play host to Burnley.