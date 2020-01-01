'Man Utd need top quality back-up for Rashford' - Bosnich identifies striker as Red Devils' transfer priority

Odion Ighalo has impressed since arriving on loan in January, but the club's former No. 1 suggests a higher calibre of forward is required

need to sign a ‘top quality’ striker in the summer to provide cover for Marcus Rashford, according to the club’s former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

Rashford is United’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with 14 goals, while Anthony Martial has chipped in with 11 as both players have taken turns leading the line.

However, Rashford was sidelined in January by a stress fracture to his back and his injury prompted United to bring in former striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo has impressed in scoring four goals in eight appearances in all competitions, with the Nigerian open to the prospect of earning a permanent contract at Old Trafford.

Bosnich, who spent two spells at United during his playing career, has been impressed by Ighalo’s impact, but feels the Red Devils still need to sign a forward of a higher calibre.

"We saw Marcus Rashford's injury, and they had to go and basically get another striker in Ighalo so quickly. I think they need to strengthen in that area to make sure that they have got top quality back-up," Bosnich told Sky Sports News. "That's not being disrespectful to Ighalo because he's been absolutely fantastic since he's come in. If I had to pick one, it would be there."

Whether United will be able to bring in the type of striker Bosnich suggests is required will likely depend on the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has on the transfer market.

With the Premier League currently halted indefinitely, and uncertainty over whether the 2019-20 season will finish, it is unclear when clubs will be able to make signings for the next campaign.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has warned against expecting ‘business as usual’ this summer, and Bosnich anticipates that to be the case across the sporting spectrum.

Bosnich added: "I can completely understand why Ed Woodward is saying that, and that will be the same pretty much all over the board, and not only with Manchester United, all football clubs and pretty much all sports. We all know that things will take a while to get back to what they once were."