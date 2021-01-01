Man Utd told Ings interest 'makes no sense' as Berbatov warns Solskjaer off Southampton striker

The former Red Devils striker is struggling to understand why a raid on the Saints would be launched after tying down Edinson Cavani

Manchester United have been warned off a move for Southampton striker Danny Ings, with Dimitar Berbatov claiming that a raid on St Mary's "makes no sense".

The Red Devils are in the market for more attacking talent despite tying Edinson Cavani down on a new 12-month contract.

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are long-standing targets for those at Old Trafford, and could be on the market this summer, but an approach for England international Ings has also been mooted.

What has been said?

Former United frontman Berbatov told Betfair of the transfer talk that continues to build heading towards the summer window: "I see that Man Utd have been linked with Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, he is a good player and I really rate him but I don't think he is what United need at the moment.

"The club have pretty much everything they need in the striking department at the moment, lots of experience and pace.

"Edinson Cavani keeps scoring, proving his worth and proving how good a decision it was to give him a contract extension, he scored an unbelievable goal the other day [against Fulham].

"So, with all this in mind going for Danny Ings makes no sense to me."

Why would United want Ings?

While a deal has been done to keep Cavani at Old Trafford, he is 34 years of age and will be due to hit free agency again in 2022.

A long-term option to lead the line is required in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, with questions continuing to be asked of Anthony Martial and his future.

Mason Greenwood is expected to fill a central role at some point, but the teenager will not be rushed out of an impact role and spot on the flanks.

Another number nine would aid the Red Devils' cause, with various options being considered.

Ings does boast useful Premier League experience and may be more willing to accept rotation than a Kane or Haaland, who would expect to be the leading man for United.

The current Saints star - who is another working on a deal through to next summer - has thrived since leaving Liverpool for the south coast in 2018, with 46 goals recorded through 97 appearances.

