Man Utd 'thought they had' Bellingham in 2020 as Robson reveals transfer meeting with Sir Alex & Cantona

Bryan Robson has revealed that he, Eric Cantona and Sir Alex Ferguson came close to convincing Jude Bellingham to join Manchester United back in 2020.

United tried to sign Bellingham in 2020

Robson part of "welcoming committee"

Midfielder chose Dortmund & has thrived

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham was on the Red Devils' radar at the start of his career at Birmingham City, and Robson has now revealed his role in the club's attempts to sign the England international before his move to Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Unfortunately for us he decided to move to Germany. We thought we more or less had him. Myself, Sir Alex and Eric Cantona all met him with his mum and dad at Carrington and after that meeting we thought he was coming to us," The United legend has told The Sun.

"Now there is talk about him moving next summer and you see Liverpool mentioned a lot. We thought we had him and he would have been a great signing for us. But he definitely has it in him to become a great player for England."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's failure to sign Bellingham has proved to be a damaging blow, with the former Birmingham City man going on to establish himself as the premier young talent in world football. To compound matters, rivals Liverpool were strongly linked with a move for the 19-year-old this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Bellingham will be hoping to continue his fine start to the season during the international break, when England take on Italy and then Germany in the Nations League.