Man Utd put Ten Hag in 'unacceptable situation' to start Premier League season - Neville

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Brighton on Sunday

Gary Neville has blasted Manchester United for leaving Erik ten Hag in an "unacceptable situation" to start the season, with the pundit claiming club leadership need to support the manager better in the transfer market. The club lost 2-1 to Brighton on Sunday in a dreary start to Ten Hag's tenure.

Ten Hag selected two new signings against the Seagulls by way of Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen, with Tyrell Malacia featuring in the second half from the bench.

But Neville believes more must be done to put the boss in a position to succeed.

What has Gary Neville said?

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: "I think it will have been a shock to [Ten Hag]. Obviously they had a promising pre-season, but I think anybody who watched those Manchester United players that he has been handed as his squad will recognise that that is a familiar performance.

"The people above him should have know that that was an unacceptable situation to hand Erik ten Hag that squad, it needed improving more than it has been already."

What is the problem at United?

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane clashed with Neville over the problems facing the current squad. Neville believes the players that are picked are "giving 100 per cent" but Keane disagreed, saying: "But we saw the stats last year Gary. They don't run, they don't sprint.

"To me that is not giving 100%. The word coming out from the training ground over the last month or two is they are now training properly, there's discipline, they're gonna be training on time. that comes from within the group, you know that better than anybody.

"The stats suggest, more so last season as we're obviously one game into the season that they are not giving 100%. I think today was a lack of football intelligence, they're dead open, they can't seem to keep clean sheets."