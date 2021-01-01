Man Utd talisman Fernandes surpasses Lampard in Premier League history books with strike against Liverpool

The Portuguese set a new landmark after putting the Red Devils 1-0 up against their arch-rivals at Old Trafford

Man Utd talisman Bruno Fernandes has surpassed Frank Lampard in Premier League history books by scoring against Liverpool on Thursday night.

United took the lead against their arch-rivals at Old Trafford with just 10 minutes on the clock, with Fernandes' strike flying past Alisson in the Liverpool net with the aid of a fortunate deflection off the outstretched leg of Nat Phillips.

The Portuguese now has 28 goals to his name from 56 appearances across all competitions in 2020-21, which has seen him set a new record in English football.

Fernandes overtakes Lampard

Fernandes has now scored more goals in a single season than any other Premier League midfielder in history, beating the mark previously set by Lampard at Chelsea in 2009-10.

The 26-year-old also now has 44 goal involvements in 50 top-flight appearances United (26 goals, 18 assists), which puts him third in the club record books behind Eric Cantona (46) and Robin van Persie (45).

44 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 44 goals in 50 Premier League appearances for Man Utd (26 goals, 18 assists); only Eric Cantona (46) and Robin van Persie (45) had a hand in more in their first 50 appearances in the competition for the club. Talisman. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/5P50yYCecW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2021

Fernandes' overall record for United

Fernandes has established himself as one of the best players in Europe since joining United for €55 million (£47m/$66m) from Sporting in January 2020.

The Portugal international has hit 40 goals in his first 78 outings for the Red Devils, while also setting up a further 25 for his teammates.

What's next?

Fernandes will have the chance to add to his tally in United's final three fixtures of the season, starting with a home encounter against Fulham on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will wrap up their Premier League campaign away at Wolves five days later before preparations begin for a Europa League final clash with Villarreal on May 26.

