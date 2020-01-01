Man Utd suffer injury blow as Bailly forced out of FA Cup semi-final with head injury

There were concerning scenes as Wembley as the Red Devils defender was carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace

defender Eric Bailly had to be carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace following a clash of heads with team-mate Harry Maguire during the first half of their semi-final against at Wembley.

The international was left with blood pouring from a head wound and after initally getting to his feet, quickly laid back down on the floor.

After several minutes of treatment from the United medical team, which included placing him in a neck brace, Bailly was taken off the pitch and down the tunnel on a stretcher.

More to follow.