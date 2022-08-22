'Seismic shift' - Man Utd stars Rashford & Sancho delight fans with display against Liverpool

United tore up the formbook as they secured an impressive victory over the Reds

Manchester United defied expectations to beat Liverpool 2-1 on Monday evening, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scoring for the hosts in a massive turn of fortunes after back-to-back losses to start the campaign.

They raced in front through Sancho, who showed ice-cool composure to fake out James Milner and find the bottom corner from inside the box. Rashford then ended a goal drought in the second half, narrowly beating the offside flag and slotting the ball past Alisson.

Liverpool did pull one back through Mohamed Salah with nine minutes to play, but United were able to hold on for a much-needed victory.

What does the shock result mean?

Manchester United would have gone bottom with a defeat, but instead they move above Liverpool into 14th place.

Meanwhile, the Reds are 16th with just two points from their opening three Premier League games. Klopp's side will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Bournemouth.

Next up for Manchester United is a trip down to St Mary's to take on Southampton.