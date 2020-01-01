Man Utd star Rashford withdraws from England squad due to injury

The Three Lions will be without the Red Devils striker when they take on Belgium and Iceland in the UEFA Nations League

star Marcus Rashford has withdrawn from the squad due to injury, the Football Association have confirmed.

Rashford was included in Gareth Southgate's 29-man squad for the latest round of international fixtures, but his arrival was delayed due to a knock he picked up during United's 3-1 win at on Saturday.

The 23-year-old completed the match at Goodison Park, but went down holding his shoulder late on, and subsequently required further assessment from the Red Devils medical staff.

More teams

He was forced to sit out England's 3-0 friendly victory over the on Thursday night, with Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho making up Southgate's front three in his absence.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The FA have now revealed that Rashford will also play no part in upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against and , but were unable to offer any update on his condition.

English football's main governing body also confirmed that defender Conor Coady has pulled out of the squad in accordance with Covid-19 regulations, and must now undertake a period in quarantine.

"Conor Coady and Marcus Rashford will miss England’s remaining November internationals. Coady has been forced to self-isolate having discovered he had inadvertently come into contact with somebody prior to camp who has tested positive for Covid-19 via an NHS Test and Trace alert," an official statement from the FA reads.

An update from the #ThreeLions camp tonight, with Conor Coady and @MarcusRashford both ruled out of our upcoming #NationsLeague matches. pic.twitter.com/sQsS38FRvi — England (@England) November 12, 2020

"The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender had returned two negative tests as part of The FA and UEFA’s protocol but, in line with UK Government guidelines, has to adhere to a period of self-isolation.

"Meanwhile, Rashford’s arrival into camp had initially been delayed to allow for further assessment on an injury sustained last weekend but the Manchester United forward will now not meet up.”

Article continues below

United fans will hope that Rashford will benefit from an extra week of recovery time with a view to returning to action when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men play host to on November 21.

The England forward has scored seven goals in 12 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season, while his last goal for England came from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win over Belgium on October 11.