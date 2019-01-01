'Man Utd should sign Lewandowski for young players to learn from' - Solskjaer urged to bring in Bayern star

The Polish striker has been on red-hot form of late, scoring in 13 consecutive club matches earlier this season

have been urged to sign striker Robert Lewandowski by former defender Clayton Blackmore.

Blackmore says the club’s young players would benefit greatly from the international, who has 27 goals in 21 appearances this season.

The former international also vented his frustration at the club’s decision to let Romelu Lukaku leave when there was no ready-made replacement available.

“They need to get a top striker who the players can learn from,” Blackmore told the Daily Star.

“I’d like to see Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski come in. He’s 31 although still scores goals for fun.

“I’d also be happy if Zlatan Ibrahimovic came back.

“We got rid of Romelu Lukaku to and that was a big decision. For me, Solskjaer now has to replace him.

"He should have replaced him in the summer and Lukaku probably shouldn't have been sold if we didn't have someone lined up.

“We need a top striker who's going to help out the kids.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have scored just 19 goals from their 13 league games this season, with 22-year-old Marcus Rashford their leading goalscorer with seven.

Anthony Martial, 23, and 22-year-old Daniel James are his nearest challengers with three each, and Blackmore believes a player like Lewandowski will only improve their displays.

“The young lads have shown what they can do when they're on form, but I think if they had a bit of experience up there they'd be a lot better.”

Blackmore was also critical of Solskjaer’s decision to let defender Chris Smalling leave on loan and instead allow Phil Jones to remain at the club.

“If you'd given me a choice between Jones and Chris Smalling, I'd always take Smalling,” he added.

“Jones has got to up his game if he wants to stay at United. He's got to start making the correct decisions, at the right time.

“To be fair to Jones he gives you 100 per cent - although it's probably too much. He needs to learn to read the game and get in the right positions. There's still too many last ditch challenges.

“I’d also put Smalling ahead of Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly.

“I’d have definitely kept him at the club. He's tall, he's quick and when he's confident he's as good as anyone,” added Blackmore. “I don't think it's the end of the road for him.

“They still haven't got the right combination at the moment. Victor Lindelof is okay, but he’s not dominant enough in the air which is such a key thing.

"I thought Smalling would have been one of the main centre-backs this year along with Harry Maguire and Lindelof.”