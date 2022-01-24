Man Utd's Martial agrees to pay cut to force Sevilla loan transfer

Sevilla are growing in confidence that they can strike a deal for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial before the transfer window closes.

The France international made his first appearance under Ralf Rangnick in the 1-0 win against West Ham at the weekend but is still keen to secure a move away from the club in the final week of the window.

The Spanish side had an initial enquiry knocked back earlier this month because they fell well below the what United were asking but it is understood there is hope an agreement can be reached before the January 31st deadline.

What do we know?

Martial told Rangnick in December that he was looking to leave the club in the current transfer window due to limited opportunities. The German manager said the attacker refused to be involved in the away league game against Aston Villa, which Martial refuted, and the pair have since overcome the ‘misunderstanding'.

However, the 26-year-old is still keen to secure a transfer away this month.

GOAL understands Sevilla are confident of a deal after talks with his agent went well over the weekend. Initially Sevilla only offered to pay half of Martial’s wages which are believed to be in the region of £250,000 a week but the forward is understood to have agreed a pay cut to force through a move.

The deal has still yet to be finalised however and United were initially asking for a £5 million loan fee as well as covering all of his wages. It is understood talks are continuing.

Additional reporting by Paco Rico.

What has been said?

Rangnick was asked about Martial after the win against West Ham at the weekend where he said he was happy with his involvement

“Since when we last spoke one and a half weeks ago I told him it's about being professional until the very last day no matter how long he stays or when he leaves, it's about being professional, it was good to have this conversation with him. In the last two games, he was part of the squad and he played a vital role in the goal that we scored,” Rangnick said.

“He's a top player, one of the best strikers in the Premier League but we have other players in his position and it is his wish to leave but, as I said to him, it always takes different parts to find an agreement and the way he trained and played when he came on today showed his professionalism I expect from everybody. I am happy he was playing today, that came on and had a vital role in the goal.”

What else could happen at Man United before the window closes?

While incomings remain unlikely it’s possible there could be a couple of departures. Newcastle are pushing ahead to try and secure Jesse Lingard on loan. The England international is open to a temporary move to the North East but a deal has yet to be agreed between the two clubs.

Teenage winger Amad would also be allowed to leave the club on loan this window. It is understood there has been interest from Derby and Birmingham this month but there has yet to be a concrete offer from any club.

