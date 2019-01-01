Man Utd offered James hope but warned Swansea won't 'give players away'

The Red Devils are looking to push through a summer deal for the Wales international, but his current club will not be bowing to Premier League giants

have been offered hope in their pursuit of Daniel James, but Swansea have warned that they will not “give players away”.

The Red Devils are said to have made the Wales international a top target for the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to freshen up his squad at Old Trafford and sees a 21-year-old winger as a useful addition for the present and future.

Swansea are aware of the interest, amid talk of £15 million ($19m) approaches, and will not be standing in the way of any player that has the opportunity to further themselves.

Club chairman Trevor Birch has, however, informed United that the Championship outfit will not be parting with anyone for less than their full-market value.

He told Wales Online when asked if he expects departures from the Liberty Stadium: “I can't see there being many.

“If the Dan James thing happens then there might possibly be one or two, I don't know. But I can't see a fire sale of players.

“If someone comes in with an offer that is sensible and proper player trading then you would have to think about that.

“But you can’t give players away. You’ve got to get the right value for them.

“We aren’t in a position, and I am pretty well versed in financial positions and football clubs, where we have to sell a player or it is ‘Good Night Vienna’. We can hold out for the right prices.”

While accepting that the potential of James may have to be parted with, Swansea are actively looking to move a few other big earners off their books.

The Welsh outfit will be open to offers for the likes of Jordan Ayew, Borja Baston and Andre Ayew as they prepare for another season in the second tier.

Birch added: “It is a given that we have to get them off the pay roll.

“Anything else we receive on top will be a bonus. Their wages are potentially crippling the club.”

Swansea ended the 2018-19 campaign with a 10th-place finish in the Championship and have seen manager Graham Potter leave to take the reins at .