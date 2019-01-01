Man Utd need six signings, with Young highlighting one area in need of improvement - Parker

A man who once filled the right-back berth for the Red Devils believes reinforcements in that area should form part of a sizeable summer refresh

need six signings this summer, claims Paul Parker, with an upgrade on Ashley Young in the full-back berths just one of several areas needing to be addressed.

Opinion regarding what the Red Devils require during the next transfer window remains divided.

The general consensus is, however, that a number of changes need to be made at Old Trafford.

Parker has added his voice to those calling for another refresh, with the former United defender calling for reinforcements from front to back.

He has told Eurosport: “I think you have to look at buying maybe three defenders, two midfield players and even a centre-forward.

“You would fit Marcus Rashford into that front line, but [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer needs more.”

United are expected to seek more firepower when given the opportunity to bolster their ranks.

They are also being urged to plug leaks at the back.

Parker believes defensive signings are imperative, with the Red Devils being forced to place too much trust in ageing performers such as versatile 33-year-old Young.

“United haven’t had a decent right-back since Gary Neville retired, and I’ve always said that the club have got a problem when they’re putting old wingers at full-back,” added a man who once filled that role at Old Trafford.

“It just doesn’t fill a gap. It doesn’t show the intention of what you want to achieve.

“Ashley Young can’t help the fact that he’s playing there. Somewhere down the line it was always going to come out in the wash that he’s not good enough for that position - and it’s come out at the worst possible time when United were playing very poorly.

“It’s easy to pick on that individual because everyone knows his weaknesses.

“United have got two right-backs there – one in Matteo Darmian and one in Diogo Dalot – they should trust in them to play in those positions and say, ‘right, you’ve come as a right-back, go and prove you’re a right-back’.

“When I’ve seen Dalot play at right-back for United he hasn’t looked assured, but he might need time to play in that position.”

Time is a commodity that United are considered to be short on, with the calls for immediate investment intended to help fire the club back into contention for major honours in 2019-20.