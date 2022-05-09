Man Utd loanee Williams 'taunted and abused' as Norwich fans follow full-back after 4-0 West Ham defeat

Brandon Williams, on loan at Norwich City from Manchester United, says he was "taunted and abused" by Canaries fans after a 4-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The full-back claimed in a social media post that a group of supporters followed him while he was in his car outside Carrow Road.

Norwich's impending relegation from the Premier League has prompted fans to protest the club, though Williams alleges some people have acted inappropriately in showing their displeasure.

What did Williams say about the incident?

"Yesterday after leaving the stadium I was taunted and abused by fans surrounding the stadium whilst I was in my car," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

"After the abuse I was followed by individuals who only stopped following me once they became aware I had noticed them.

"However passionate fans are, it is not right that a small minority abuse players or, in this case, follow them.

"Since arriving at Norwich I have played for the club as if I were a permanent member of the team. It is unfortunate that a small number of fans behave like this.

"There is no club investigation into my conduct as incorrectly reported in the media.

"I would like to thank those fans who have sent me messages of support at this unsettling time."

Williams' role at Norwich City

Despite being just 21 years old, Williams has been asked to be a regular figure in Norwich's defence this year, which has given him valuable Premier League experience he likely wouldn't have gotten if he had stayed at Old Trafford.

He has played in 26 Premier League matches this season after appearing in 21 across the previous two campaigns combined.

However, it's been a difficult term at Carrow Road, with the Canaries last in the table through 35 games.

