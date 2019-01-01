'Man Utd in the pit with the rest of the sharks' - Transfer business won't be easy, warns Neville

The former Red Devils defender believes selling clubs will bump up asking prices when those from Old Trafford come calling for top talents

find themselves “in the pit with the rest of the sharks” when it comes to trying to lure top talents to Old Trafford, says Gary Neville.

The Red Devils have already tied up a £15 million ($19m) deal for Daniel James this summer, while they are closing in on a £55m ($70m) swoop for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The hope is that there will be a few more additions to come, with United in need of inspiration from somewhere as they set about refreshing their squad once again.

Neville, though, has warned that landing the most coveted players in the market will not be easy, with fierce competition and inflated asking prices making life difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports: “It's difficult to do business, it's not easy.

“Everyone knows Manchester United want players and price tags will go up.

“You've got to try and encourage players to come to the club. Players don't just jump to sign for any club - they do their homework and get their agents to get to work. They probably have 50 meetings before they sign for a club nowadays.

“Manchester United will be in the pit with the rest of the sharks looking for the big signings.

“It's difficult for all clubs as they all want the same players. They all want Harry Maguire, every single club wants him. Everybody wants Christian Eriksen.

“Players that are being bandied about, there are four or five clubs in for them.

“They aren't just going to sign for the first club, they'll choose wisely and look at the different aspects.

“Manchester United have got a big job to do in order to get a squad right for a championship challenge.

“Hopefully that'll start this summer but it's not just bringing players in, it's about getting some out.”

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are among those generating exit talk at Old Trafford, while United are still working to put fresh terms in place with David de Gea – with the Spanish goalkeeper’s current contract set to expire in the summer of 2020.