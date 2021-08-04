Man Utd fan Usain Bolt also supports Aston Villa now, says Bailey

The Jamaican has revealed that he is good friends with the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, who he has always looked up as an "inspiration"

Manchester United fan Usain Bolt will also support Aston Villa from now on, the club's newest signing Leon Bailey has claimed.

Bailey completed a £30 million ($36m) move to Villa from Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, bringing to an end his four-year stay in Germany.

The 23-year-old will now be expected to help Dean Smith's side fight for European qualification, and says he will be supported in his Premier League endeavours by fellow Jamaican Bolt, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

What's been said?

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist is already a big fan of United, and was seen attending matches at Old Trafford regularly before the coronavirus pandemic, but Bailey insists his compatriot will now also be following Villa.

“Anywhere I go he (Bolt) is going to be a fan so of course right now, he is a Villa fan," he told VillaTV. "I don’t need to make him, he automatically becomes a fan of the club.

“I have known him for a long time. He is a good friend of mine and an inspiration. I am sure he will want to come and see Villa against Manchester United.”

What will Bailey bring to Villa?

Bailey established himself among the best wingers in the Bundesliga during his time at Leverkusen, recording 39 goals and 26 assists in 156 appearances for the club.

Villa supporters will hope he can make a similar impact in the Premier League, and he is raring to prove his worth having long held the ambition to test himself in English football.

“For me, it’s a great club with a big history and it’s the right step for me. I’m excited to get started,” said Bailey. "It’s always been somewhere that I’ve wanted to play. I feel like now is the right time and I’m excited about it.

“Hopefully I can do what I do best and have a great season in the Premier League.”

When could Bailey make his Villa debut?

Depending on how well he settles into Villa's pre-season camp, Bailey could make his first appearance for Smith's team when they take on Sevilla in a friendly clash on Saturday.

The former Leverkusen star will also be in contention to make his Premier League debut on August 14, with Villa set to open their latest campaign away at newly-promoted Watford.

