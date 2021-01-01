Man Utd fan arrested following protest at Old Trafford, police confirm

Greater Manchester Police slammed the demonstrators for their "hostile" behaviour as six officers were injured

One person has been arrested following protests by Manchester United fans.

The Red Devils' Premier League clash against Liverpool was postponed after fans made their way into Old Trafford and onto the pitch to voice their anger towards the club's owners.

They also targeted the Lowry Hotel, where the United players were staying, and blocked the team from making it to the stadium.

The protests turned violent as flares, bottles and barriers were thrown at police and six officers were injured.

What has been said?

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: "Six police officer injuries have been reported so far with one officer receiving a fractured eye socket, requiring medical treatment, and another sustained a wound to his face, following bottles and cans being thrown from the crowd. A third officer was dragged and kicked. The officer who attended hospital has since been discharged.

"As the situation increased in hostility, additional officers had to be deployed and officers had to be drawn in from neighbouring forces to assist Greater Manchester officers.

"A 28-year old man has been arrested as a consequence of this investigation and all available evidence is being urgently reviewed to identify both the organisers of this protest and those responsible for the officer assaults."

Police slam 'atrocious' behaviour

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey criticised the conduct of some United fans during the protests.

"The behaviour shown at this protest was absolutely atrocious," Bailey said.

"Officers were just trying to do their job and facilitate a peaceful protest, however a number of those present became hostile and aggressive towards officers and forced entry to the football grounds, making it very clear that this protest was not peaceful and ruining it for the majority of protesters who had not intended for the protest to become violent.

"Our officers tried to engage with protestors, but were met with violence and aggression which resulted in enforcement action being taken. Enforcement will always be a last resort, but in these circumstances it was deemed necessary in order to maintain safety during a situation that was rising in hostility."

When will Man Utd vs Liverpool game be played?

There is still no confirmation of when the match will go ahead following Sunday's postponement.

Rescheduling the clash will prove difficult as United are in action in midweek as they conclude their Europa League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are also expected to feature in the final on May 26 as they have a 6-2 lead from the first leg of the last-four tie.

United are then in Premier League action again in the next two Wednesdays before the campaign wraps up on May 23.

