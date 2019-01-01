Man Utd equal worst ever Premier League run as they fail to keep away clean sheet yet again
Manchester United’s defensive woes continued on Saturday afternoon, as Josh King’s stunning goal for Bournemouth took their defensive away record into record-equalling territory.
King controlled an Adam Smith cross from the right with his chest before flicking the ball over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and hammering past David de Gea from close range to give the Cherries the lead just before half-time.
The goal meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League away games, their joint-longest run in the competition. They last went 11 away games without a clean sheet between August 2002 and January 2003, and will be hoping to avoid breaking the record in their next away fixture at Sheffield United later this month.
More to follow…