Man Utd don't need Rice and should go all out for Varane, says former head of first-team development Butt

The former midfielder insists they have no need for the West Ham star and instead should try to find a reliable partner for Harry Maguire

Manchester United should drop their interest in Declan Rice and do all they can to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, says Nicky Butt.

The Red Devils are said to be among the top candidates to sign Rice from West Ham.

Former United midfielder Butt, however, believes they have enough options in midfield already.

What has been said?

“For me, next season has to be about getting some silverware back in that trophy cabinet,” said Butt, who served as United's head of first-team development before leaving the club in March.

“It's about getting the right players who will allow you to challenge for trophies. It's a winning club, so we can't go this long without silverware.

“I think Man Utd are solid enough in midfield. I keep hearing things about Declan Rice, but is he a better player than Scott McTominay?

“I'm not sure; I think with McTominay, Paul Pogba and obviously Bruno Fernandes, we're in a good place in the middle of the park.”

United urged to go after Varane

Butt feels it is at centre-back where United need to prioritise this summer.

They have been linked to Varane, with recent reports claiming Madrid rejected an offer from the Old Trafford side and Butt sees the 28-year-old as the ideal option to slot into the back four alongside Harry Maguire.

“The biggest thing that needs addressing for me at Manchester United this summer is that centre-back position; we need a partner for Harry Maguire," he added.

“Everyone talks about Raphael Varane. I understand he's a little bit older than most people would perhaps like, but you just have to go back to the days of Teddy Sheringham.

“I think we bought him when he was 32, and we went and won the treble with him. If Varane is available, then I'd go all out for him.”

Will Varane leave Madrid?

Goal reported this week that the France international has not yet come to a decision regarding his future.

His contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires next year and there is still a chance he will sign an extension.

