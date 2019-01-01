Man Utd defender Eric Bailly stretchered off with injury in pre-season game against Tottenham

The Ivory Coast international was visibly upset as he was carried from the field only a few minutes after coming on as a substitute

’s pre-season preparations took a hit on Thursday as centre-back Eric Bailly was stretchered from the field during a friendly against .

The 25-year-old, who has struggled with knee and ankle issues in the past, hurt himself in the process of stopping Heung-min Son from getting a shot away, only minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.

He was replaced by 21-year-old Axel Tuanzebe, who has been eager for first-team opportunities ahead of the new Premier League season.